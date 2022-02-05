STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David D. Viano, Jr., 50, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

David was born in Youngstown on August 4, 1971, son of David D. Viano, Sr. and Eleanor Viano (McCurdy).

David worked for the Youngstown City School System in the maintenance department.

David had many hobbies such as watching storms, swimming, loved fishing and playing drums. He loved pets, and his favorite sports team was the Cleveland Browns.

David is survived by his mother and stepfather, Eleanor (William) McCurdy, Sr., with whom he made his home; his daughter, Michala Viano; his sister, Michelle (Domenic) Scarano, Sr. and his two nephews, Domenic Scarano, Jr. and Anthony Scarano.

His father and his son, David James Viano, preceded him in death.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 3:30 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

In place of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.