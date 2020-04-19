David Castick, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David F. Castick, 66, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, formerly of Poland, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

David was born in Youngstown, son of Frank Castick and Mary Anne Javorsky Castick .

He retired from Country Fair where he was a store manager. He enjoyed motorcycling, movies and reading.

David is survived by his mother, Mary Anne (Javorsky) Castick, in Youngstown; his son, Jason (Adrianna Stankovich) Castick, in San Jose, California; his daughter, Jessica Castick, in Poland; his granddaughter, Molly Castick, in San Jose, California; a brother, Frank Castick, in Youngstown; his stepchildren, Robert (Crystal) Beahr, Veronica Vukovich, Earl (Stefanie) Beahr and Donald Beahr; 13 step grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren.

David’s wife, Betty (Baker) Castick whom he married on December 21, 2013, died shortly after he did on April 14, 2020.

David was preceded in death by father, Frank Castick; his first wife, Diane (Berdy) Castick; a brother, Michael Castick.



There are no calling hours or services planned.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

