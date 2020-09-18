David A. Maldonado, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers for David Maldonado who passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

David was born on August 28, 1962, in Youngstown, son of the late Fernando and Wanda (Caruso) Maldonado.

David worked as a painter for A&A Painting.

He enjoyed riding his Harley, playing pool, corn hole and fishing but most enjoyed spending time with his family.



David is survived by his wife, Irene (Zupko) Maldonado; two sons, Shawn (Dominique) Maldonado and Anthony (Ashley) Maldonado; his daughter, Angelique (Jonathan) Maldonado; four brothers, Robert Medina, Ronnie, James and Richard Maldonado; two sisters, LuAnn Stoneking and Tammy Borzea and his seven grandchildren, Ellianna, LeAunna, Giovanni, Jace, Aidan, Mylani and Jayceon.



Visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects unless if you are staying for the service.

Burial will take place in the St. John Cemetery.



Along with flowers, monetary donations would be appreciated and can be given directly to the family.

