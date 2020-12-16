YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel A. “Handsome Dan” Rauzan, 73 of Youngstown, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Hospice House in Poland.

Dan was born on August 17, 1947, in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, son of the late Andrew and Eleanor Alice (Creature) Rauzan.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, stationed at Fort Bragg, Kentucky.

Dan was a salesman at heart but spent most of his life in the hospitality industry. He was the proud owner of Cornersburg Billiards in the 80s, Handsome Dan’s Blue Note Cafe in the 90s and finishing his career in fine dining at Anthony’s On the River and the Youngstown Club.

Dan loved the blues and playing his harmonica. He enjoyed spending time in his garden that he was so proud of and cooking with and for his family was a true joy. He enjoyed golfing with his brother and friends but his life-long passion was the game of pool. A skilled one-pocket player until almost the very end, he never turned down the opportunity to run the table, still beating players 40 years his junior. He always knew the right shot to take. In order to beat him, you would have to play “lights out”. Finally, he loved to brag about his daughters to anyone who would listen.



Dan is survived by his two daughters, Julie Anne Rauzan of North Lima and Andrea (Chuck) Raleigh of Pittsburgh; son-in-law, Judd Possage of Boardman; his sister, Susie (Dave) Mootz of Austintown; sister-in-law, Pamela Rauzan of Campbell; three grandchildren, Ember, Cameron and Sophia Raleigh, all of Pittsburgh; three nephews and one niece and eight great-nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew A. Rauzan, Jr.; three aunts, Helen and Irene Rauzan and Violet Carano and his best friend, Jake the Wonder Dog.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers where a prayer service will be held at 3:15 p.m. at the funeral home.



In place of flowers, donations can be made to the family for final expenses.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying their respects unless if you are staying for the service.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.