Dan Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel F. Lewis passed away on Friday, October 22 with his son, Brian, by his side.

He was born to Helen and Arthur Lewis in Youngstown on August 15, 1953.

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and shortly afterwards became a steelworker. When the mills closed, he found work as a painter and eventually became a mason.

He enjoyed fishing, trivia, animals and spending time with family.

Dan will be best known by the important things the he valued most in life: work hard, don’t complain and give others the benefit of the doubt. Material items were not important to him. His greatest gift was not being ashamed to show his love and affection. A quick “I love you, son.” Although we heard it many times, it was always honest and uwavering. We love you too, dad. Our hearts are broken but your memory will live with us everyday.

Daniel is survived by his two sons, Dan and Brian; daughter-in-law, Kim; grandchildren, Quinn, Graham, Emily and Chloe; his brother, Jim; nieces, Laurie Consiglio and Lisa Moore; nephews, Michael, Ricky and Kelly Pavlik and grand-nephews, Michael and Stefano Consiglio.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services. A memorial dinner will be held for close friends and family members.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

