Crystal L. Sharpe, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal L. (Allen) Sharpe, 52, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home.

Crystal was born on March 12, 1968, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Earl Allen and Donna Crenshaw.

Crystal worked as a recruiter for Alorica Company and was a beautician.

Crystal was a member of the reunion committee contributing time and creativity for the Rayen High School Class of 1986.

She was a member of the Holy Bible Church of God; she was very active with her church and served as a Deaconess.

She was the owner of Truly Blessed Beauty Shop.

Crystal also enjoyed spending time with her family.



Crystal is survived by her husband, Nakia L. Sharpe, Sr.; her children, Breandre Allen, Bralin Allen and Nakia L. Sharpe, Jr.; her brothers, James Allen, Antonio Allen and Donvejes (Tonya) Cook; three sisters, Sharille Allen, Latrice (Ricky) Meilleur and Batwa (Shae) Allen; two grandchildren, Bralin Allen, whom she raised and Bra’Lynn Allen; her stepfather who raised her, James (Pam) Walden and a host of nieces and nephews.



There are no calling hours planned. The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

