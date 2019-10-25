Coralie A. Terleck, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Coralie A. Terleck, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

She was born on November 18, 1946, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Jameson) Hozdik.

Coralie was a 1965 graduate of South High School and was a homemaker.

She was a member of Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her loving husband and her children. She spent a great deal of time teaching her children about life and being involved in their church and having strong faith. She had a great voice and enjoyed singing

Coralie is survived by her husband, Terrence J. Terleck, Sr., whom she married on February 16, 1974; her daughter, Diana; three sons, Terrence J., Michael and David; a brother, Joseph M. Hozdik and her sister, Ruth Kozusko.

In addition to her parents, Coralie was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Charlton and half-brother, Jere Hedrick.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers. A Parastas will be held at 5:00 p.m.

Divine Liturgy will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church, 7754 South Avenue in Boardman. A procession will leave the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. for church.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

