Constance “Connie” M. Frank, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance “Connie” M. Frank, 64, of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Connie was born on May 3, 1956, daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Moore) McCabe.

She worked as a clerk at various businesses in Youngstown.

She is survived by two brothers, Joseph McCabe and Otto (Deb) McCabe; two sisters, Brenda McCabe, Ginny (Bill) Kuhley, along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Frank.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers.

In place of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the family.

