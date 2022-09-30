POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cleta M. Gosser, 80, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hospice House in Poland.

Cleta was born on February 10, 1942, in Miami, Florida, the daughter of the late Cletis and Evelyn Allen.

Cleta worked as a nail tech for many years.

She was a member of the Warren Junior League.

She enjoyed crafting and had a passion for decorating.



Cleta is survived by her children, Luanne (Jeff) Uligian, Steve (Kasey) Liberatore, Leanne (Albert) Ferro and Alicia (Glenn) Teasley; her companion of 19 years, Frank Ferro; her sister, Rose Mary Shoff and six grandchildren, Sam, Maisy and Meadow Liberatore, Miranda Legg, Jayden Jones and Johnathan Burnside.



Visiting hours will be on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.