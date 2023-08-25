YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With heavy hearts, Christopher James Thomas, 37 of Columbus, suddenly passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio leaving behind a void that can never be filled.

Christopher was born on December 13, 1985 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to James Luke Thomas and Tina (Novi) Dubiecki.

Chris was adventurous and loved the outdoors in which he enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, working on cars and electronics and riding motorcycles. Chris took pleasure in joking around and just having fun. He loved his family wholeheartedly and never wanted to disappoint them. Chris loved spending time with his niece and nephew. He was a free spirit and lived in the moment. Christopher had a rugged exterior but underneath, there was an exceptionally big hearted, loving, caring and protective individual. He was resilient and persevered through life, he will truly be missed immensely.

Christopher is survived by his mother and stepfather, Tina (John) Dubiecki; his brother, Shawn Thomas; his sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie (Joselito) Figueroa and their children, Joselito and Gabriella; his aunt, Mary (Vitartas) Resnick and uncles, Joe Novi and Jeff Vitartas.

He was preceded in death by father, James Luke Thomas and uncle, Victor Vitartas.

Although flowers are welcome, the family would like any photos of Christopher and any belongings that were his to be brought to the Celebration of Life in remembrance of him.

In lieu of a funeral and calling hours, a Celebration of Life will be held at Buckeye Plat Park, 2111 Buckeye Circle, Youngstown, Ohio (Brownlee Woods Area), on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

Charitable Donations to SAMHSA and NMS, National Motorcycle Safety, are also appreciated.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers. Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

