Christopher J. Kirlik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher J. Kirlik, left this earthly realm peacefully, Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Chris was born on November 13, 1960, in Canton, Ohio, son of the late John and Margaretta (Kotsch) Kirlik.

He grew up on a small farm and had many riding toys and lots of adventures with his neighborhood chums.

He attended Sts. Cyril & Methodius School where he was an altar server and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1978. He had a degree from the York Institute of Technology in 2008.

He held positions in Ohio and Pennsylvania as a mechanic and electrician along with being a troubleshooter. He would fix most anything.

Chris enjoyed bicycling, riding his motorcycle on roads less traveled, canoeing, walks in the woods and feeding the wildlife. He had great compassion for the homeless, the hungry and those that society neglected.

Though outwardly not religious, Chris had a deep faith and love of the Lord. He studied the Bible and had a devotion to St. Faustina and the Divine Mercy. When his health failed and he was in pain, he would pray and sing a Janis Joplin song. He said she understood pain and it would take his mind off of his.

He leaves behind his loving and devoted family: sister, Suzanne (Tony) Martucci; sister, Rosemarie (Ralph) Dickinson; brother, John Kirlik, Jr.; brother-in-law, Bernie Dess; two special nephews, Jason and Eric Dess and other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.

In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his sister, Margie Dess; grandparents; sister-in-law, Janice Kirlik; nephew, John Kirlik III and other aunts, uncles, cousins and his special friend and mentor, John Macabobby.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 11: 00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish, Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by his former classmate, Rev. Kevin Peters. Before the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., family and friends can gather to celebrate Chris’s life.

Special thanks to the Southern Care Hospice and Canfield Health Care for kind and compassionate care for Chris.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.