Charles E. Hempstead, Lowellville, Ohio



LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Hempstead, 84, died on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman at 12:30 p.m. from Covid-19.

He was born on January 2, 1937, in Struthers, son of the late John and Irene (Veres) Hempstead Dill.

He went to St. Nicholas School and later graduated from Struthers High School.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church.

Chuck’s first job was setting up pins at the Struthers Bowladrome when he was nine years old. That is where his passion for bowling began.

After graduation from Struthers High School, he went to work at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company in the spike mill until 1986 when he retired. After retiring, he worked part-time at the Struthers Athletic Club enjoying good times spent with his Struthers pals.

He was a member of St. Anthony’s Society, VFW Post 538, Struthers Athletic Club (AC Club), and a member of the USW.

Chuck’s favorite hobby and passion was woodworking. He was a perfectionist and over the years, he gifted all of us with his beautiful treasures. He enjoyed bowling and was on several local Struthers leagues. He also loved golfing and fishing. Some of his happiest times were spent on fishing trips to Canada with his buddies and brother-in-law George Orf.

He loved sports, especially baseball. As a young man, he was offered a position with the Detroit Tigers as a pitcher but declined to instead start a family and remain in Struthers. He was a huge fan of the Cleveland Indians but was not very happy with the recent name change! He also enjoyed football and horse racing never missing a Kentucky derby.

He is survived by three daughters; Terri Hempstead, of Lowellville, Michele (John) Chicase of Lowellville, and Jodi (Glenn) Fear of Youngstown, one sister, Irene orf of Struthers, his grandchildren: Rick Mozingo, (Rhonda) of Austintown, Justin Mozingo of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania., Lindsey St.Pierre of Columbiana, Patrick St. Pierre of Youngstown, and his great-grandchildren: Richard, Cole and Olivia Mozingo; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Norma J. (Cotic) Hempstead, she died on May 18, 2019, his stepfather, Harry Dill, his sisters and brothers: Mary Tucker, Catherine Tomocik, Dora Fray, Joseph Hempstead, and Ralph Hempstead all of Struthers and his grandson Brandon St. Pierre

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the hospice house on Sharrott Rd. in Charles’s name, we will be ever grateful for the care that they gave our mother.

Chuck wanted no calling hours and a private service just for his family.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.