BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Mascarella, 68, died on Friday, December 16, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, surrounded by his family.

Chuck was born on June 18, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of the late Charles and Catherine (Fabrizio) Mascarella.

He was a 1972 graduate of Wilson High School.

Chuck was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman.

He worked as a machinist at Republic Steel and U.S. Steel. Most of his career, Chuck worked as a laborer for Diorio Paving and later at Lindy Paving, where he retired in 2019.

Chuck was a member of the Laborers Union Local #125, playing backgammon with his sons, watching the Cleveland Browns and putting puzzles together with his grandkids. Chuck was a master craftsman and could fix or build anything. Chuck enjoyed helping his friends and family with any projects they had. Chuck spared no expense when it came to his nine grandkids; he spent as much time as he could with them.

Chuck is survived by his sons, Michael (Sherri) Mascarella of Michigan and Bartholomew Mascarella of Boardman; a daughter, Amanda (Patrick) Minno of Struthers and nine grandchildren; a sister, Laberta Volpe of Florida and his partner, Becky Fraglia.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann (Beil) Mascarella, whom he married on August 25, 1973, she died on October 13, 2007; his brothers, Donald, Joseph, Michael and a sister, Dolores Seidita.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers.

The family would like to thank the Oncology Staff, especially his nurse, Josh, at University Hospital in Cleveland for their support and care given to Chuck.

