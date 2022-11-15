NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Swansiger, 80, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Carole was born in Campbell, Ohio on June 13, 1942, the daughter of the late George and Katherine (Paduchek) Zamary.

Carole was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse.

She retired from General Electric, where she worked as the Occupational Nurse for over 30 years.

She was a very active member at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown. She was a pivotal member of the Piroghy group, of which her father started over 25 years ago.

Carole enjoyed swimming The English Channel Challenge with her Water Fitness Challenge friends at the Boardman YMCA.



Carole is survived by her children, Raymond (Patricia) Swansiger of Ashburn, Virginia, David (Carrie) Swansiger of New Middletown and Jodi (Donald) Hollinger of Navarre, Ohio; a brother, George (Nancy) Zamary in Venice, Florida; six grandchildren, Rachael (Stan), Neil (Julie), Ryan, Andrew (Cecilia), Brian and Eric and one great-grandchild, Zoey.

In addition to her parents, Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Swansiger whom she married on November 23, 1963; he died on September 15, 2017; a son, Thomas and a great-grandchild, Liam.



Visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

Carole will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery.



Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.

