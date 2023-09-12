STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTribtes) – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Carol Ann Boughner, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Carol peacefully departed from this world on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 76, surrounded by her loved ones.

Carol was born on June 4, 1947, to John and Emily Shargo in Youngstown, Ohio, where she developed a strong sense of community and compassion that would define her life.

On June 22, 1968, she married the love of her life, Robert Eugene Boughner, and together, they embarked on a journey filled with love and commitment.

Tragically, Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband, whose memory she cherished throughout her life. Her parents, a sister Beverly Strines and a brother Ronald Shargo. She endured the unimaginable loss of her three daughters, Patricia, Tracy, and Deborah. Carol’s strength in the face of such heartbreak served as an inspiration to all who knew her.

Despite the profound losses she endured, Carol’s spirit shone brightly. She was a source of unwavering support for her surviving family members, including her four living children, Robert (Melissa) Boughner of Boardman, Brian (Kathryn) Boughner of Kennesaw, Georgia, Elizabeth (Martin) Solomon of Struthers, and Olen (Kelly) Boughner of Canton, Georgia. Also, her adopted daughter, Valarie (Jim) Dodge of Poland, Ohio. Her siblings John (Pam) Shargo of Boardman, Richard Shargo of Struthers, Donna Dixon of Struthers, and Barbara Sachs of Boardman. Her grandchildren, Gina, Brittany, Martin Solomon, Emily and Robert Boughner, Emma Boughner, Kayla (Isaiah) Rodgers, Ashton and Ethan White, Mason and Ryan Boughner. She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Her children would like to extend a special thank you to Aunt Pam for her care, love, and assistance during Mom’s illness.

Carol was known for her kind heart and boundless generosity throughout her life. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her soul find eternal peace as she reunites with her beloved husband and daughters in the embrace of eternity.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Kirila Funeral Home, 258 Poland Ave, Struthers, Ohio 44471. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth St., Struthers, Ohio 44471. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Carol’s presence in our lives will be profoundly missed, but her memory will live on in our hearts forever.

