BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonita Lou Isabella, 72, of Boardman, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.



Bonita was born on July 22, 1951, in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa (Madalone) Micco.

Bonita was a former member of Christ the King Church and the St. Lucy Club, both in Hillsville, Pennsylvania.

She enjoyed playing bingo. She loved cooking and feeding people. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her three grandchildren and her only great-grandchild. She also spent a lot of time with her dog, Bella.



She is survived by her children, Anthony John (Sue Meech) Isabella, Dana (William Baldelli, Jr.) Isabella, John Michael (Karen Allen) Isabella and Shelly (Dan) Moseley; two brothers, Robert (Rose) Micco and Ronald (Sandy) Micco; her sister, Mary Donofrio; three grandchildren, Daylynn Cumberledge, James Cumberledge III and Ayden Isabella and her great-grandchild, Karson Fitzpatrick.

In addition to her parents, Bonita was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, John Isabella; her brothers, John, Alex, Norman, Anthony, Art and Dominic Micco and two sisters, Madalena Micco and Donna Retort.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 1, 2023, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers, Ohio, followed by a service at 6:00 pm.



The burial will take place in the Holy Rosary Cemetery.



Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 293 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.