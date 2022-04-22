STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bill “Nellie” Nalepa, 69, of Struthers, died on April 20, 2022, from a brief illness at Hospice House in North Lima.

Bill He was born on June 25, 1952, in Youngstown, the son of the late Frank and Mary (Johnicka) Nalepa.

He was a 1970 graduate Struthers High School and a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, Holy Trinity Church.

Bill worked for various employers including Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Youngstown Aluminum, Astro Shapes, Giannios Candy, and most recently for Nemenz IGA, as a Stock Clerk.

Nellie was an avid sportsman. He loved golf and fishing and was a decorated competitive billiard player. He was a Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He enjoyed the friendships he had and was a fixture at the Bowery entertaining everyone with his wit, jokes and Karaoke.

Nellie is survived by his daughter, daughter, Stacie Danus of North Lima, two brothers, Hitch (Karen) Nalepa, and Ron (Cindy) Nalepa, his sister, Lee Ann (Joe) Mersol and many nieces and nephews, and his two cousins, Tommy and Kenny Bochenec, who he had a very special relationship with. He joins in heaven his parents, Frank “Pinky” and Mary Nalepa.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 24, 2022, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Christ our Savior Parish, Holy Trinity Church. Anyone attending the service should go directly to the church.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.

