Betty J. (Kutlesa) Carabbia, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Carabbia, 86, of Youngstown, formerly of Struthers, passed away on May 17, 2020 at Park Vista of Youngstown.

Betty was born on March 26, 1934 in Brady’s Bend, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late John and Frances (Nezovich) Kutlesa.

She attended Struthers High and was a member at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church.

Over the years Betty worked for Maplecrest Nursing Home, Lee Run Golf Course, Masters Tuxedo Shop, Struthers Journal and cleaned in many private homes. She was also a caregiver to many family members and friends.

She was an avid bowler and golfer. She had a hole in one in the 1990s at Rolling Hills Golf Course. She loved sports in general, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates and the Cleveland Indians. She enjoyed watching her grandsons baseball games and other activities. She was a member of the Struthers Historical Society. She fought against the incinerator in Struthers. More recently, she enjoyed going to the Casino in Austintown. She enjoyed traveling out west with her brothers and sisters-in-law.

Betty made friends where ever she went and will be missed by her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her son, Ronald D. (Rosie) Carabbia of Struthers; her daughter, Linda (Stephen) Skrinyer of Boardman; three grandchildren, Eric (Noelle) Skrinyer of Columbus, Jeff Skrinyer of Delaware and Andrew (Bree) Skrinyer of Boardman; two sisters-in-law, Marian Kutlesa and Julie Kutlesa and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Guido Carabbia, whom she married on February 2, 1952, he died on May 2, 1996. She was also preceeded in death by two brothers, George and John Kutlesa and three sisters, Peggy Milisich, Lucy Kutlesa and Eleanor Cebak.

A private visitation and service was held at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

Burial was in St. John Cemetery.

Betty had a smile that would light up a room. She made many friends at Park Vista, which was her home after her many strokes. The family would like to thank Dr. Alec Vrable for his care and friendship and the activities department and staff at Park Vista for their wonderful care. They were like family to Betty.

Donations can be made to the Struthers Historical Society in Betty’s name.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 25, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.