Beryldene M. Wilcox, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In loving memory of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Beryldene M. Wilcox, who passed away early Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019.

She was born on December 8, 1922, in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Cleveland and Mary (Urith) Gallentine.

For 25 years she worked at J.C. Penny’s and belonged to the Indian Church of God and attended the Evangel Baptist Church. Along with her friend Jean, Beryldene was a member of the Amaranth, Eastern Star, and the White Shrine.

Beryldene is survived by her son Billy R. Wilcox, her grandchildren, Chrissy, and Jimmy & Melanie and her three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Caden and Jalin.

In addition to her parents, Beryldene was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Wilcox, her son, James T. Wilcox, four sisters and six brothers and her friend Jean.

There are no calling hours planned.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Champion, Pa.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kirila Funeral Home.