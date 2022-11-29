COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard Francis, “Bernie”, Dess, 79, of Coitsville, Ohio, passed suddenly on Sunday, November 20.

Bernie was born January 2, 1943 to the late Bernard and Marguerite (Benedict) Dess in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was a 1961 graduate of Union High School.

After graduation, Bernie enlisted in the Air Force in 1962 and served as a jet mechanic.

After working at Calgon in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania and Youngstown Tool and Die in Youngstown, Ohio, Bernie took on a new career of exterior home improvement under the name B. Dess Siding, which his son, Jay, proudly continues to this day. He quickly developed strong relationships with many of the Valley’s premier contractors and his meticulous, quality work always stood out. He was very proud to have helped beautify so many of the area’s homes.

On June 15, 1968, he married Margaret Mary Kirlik and truly cherished their marriage until her passing in 2015. He relocated from New Castle to Coitsville in 1971 to start his new family. He always told everyone that his family was his greatest accomplishment in life.

Bernie’s easy-going and jocular nature garnered instant friends everywhere he went. He and his wife could usually be found on the front porch with cups of coffee, enjoying the wonderful views of nature while solving the world’s problems…and many a friend and neighbor would join them. He enjoyed attending car shows, sometimes bringing his Corvette. He also loved cutting the grass at his residence on his John Deere riding mower. And despite some health setbacks in the last few years, he always found a way to find the positive in life and to live without regret. He truly lived for each day.

Bernie was a volunteer firefighter for the Coitsville Fire Department for many years.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish (Holy Trinity) in Struthers.

Bernie leaves behind his sons, Eric (Laurie Harris) of Coitsville and Jay (Jenn) of Hubbard; brothers, Darrell (Carol) Dess and Jim (Ann), both of New Castle; sisters-in-law, Rosemarie (Ralph) Dickinson of Boardman and Suzanne (Anthony) Martucci of Struthers; brother-in-law, John Kirlik of Coitsville; sisters-in-law, Janice Kirlik of Poland and Barb Dess of West Pittsburg; grandson, Ethan (Aristada) Best of Hubbard; many cousins, nieces and nephews and the greatest friends and neighbors.

Loved ones that were called before him include his parents; parents-in-law, John and Margaretta Kirlik; brother, David Dess; sister, Anita Shevitz; brother-in-law, Edward Shevitz; niece, Heidi Dess and nephew, John Kirlik, among others.

Bernie was an exceptional person and even though his passing will leave a hole in many hearts, he will live on in so many memories and stories.

In keeping with Bernie’s wishes, the family requests that attire be informal.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.



Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

