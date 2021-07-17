Anthony P. DiMuzio, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony P. DiMuzio, Jr., affectionately known as “Flip”, died unexpectedly at the age of 67 on Thursday, July 1, 2021.



Flip was born July 24, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of Tony and Julia Desko DiMuzio.

He was a 1971 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He worked as an automotive machinist at Frank’s Auto Parts for nearly 20 years. In recent years Flip worked as a security guard at the Lally Pipe & Tube plant in Struthers.

He was an Air Force veteran, proudly serving our county during the Vietnam war.



Flip leaves behind two daughters, Gina (Michael) Wylie of Hubbard and Tonya DiMuzio of Henderson, Nevada and a son, Anthony (Sara) DiMuzio of New Albany, Ohio; a sister, Elaine Hughes of Canfield and three grandchildren, Brian Nail, Jr., Kayla Nail and Jacob Nail, all of Hubbard. He also leaves behind a host of in-laws who he loved him like their own as well as a slew of nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours. Family and close friends gathered for a private celebration of life service.

Arrangements are being handled by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.

