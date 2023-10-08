STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony A. Pellice, Jr., 20, of Struthers, passed away on October 3, 2023 at his home.

Anthony was born on December 10, 2002, in Youngstown to Anthony and Jill (Toth) Pellice, Sr.

Anthony enjoyed music, gaming and following his favorite sports teams, Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.



Anthony is survived by his father, Anthony A. Pellice Sr.; his grandmother, Effie Pellice; his siblings, Izabela Pellice, Jaxs (Kailee) Pellice, Anthony A. Pellice, Jr., Holli Badila, Zachary Badila, Kayla Prescott, Andreana Perod, Tasha, Tiffany, James, Samuel (Jessie), Justin, Jeremy Tokich, and his girlfriend, Mia Davis.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jill (Toth) Pellice and his grandfather, Anthony H. Pellice.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Struthers, Ohio.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to the family or directly to the funeral home to help with the funeral.

Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

