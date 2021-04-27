Annie M. Malich, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annie M. Malich, 92, of Struthers, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Annie was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 1928, daughter of the late George and Mary Martin.

Annie was a homemaker and was a member at Christ our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church.

Annie is survived by her two sons, George Malich of Struthers, Joseph Malich of Maumee; a sister, Mary Tomko and eight grandchildren, Crystal, George, Ashley, Matthew, Tracey, Jake, Sean and Megan.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, George Malich; her daughter, Martha A. McCauley; two brothers, George and Michael Martin.

There are no calling hours planned.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St. John Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.

