Anne Marie Mihaly, Coitsville, Ohio

COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Marie Mihaly, 73, of Coitsville, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.



Anne was born on August 23, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Alex and Lucy Pilorusso.

Anne was a 1964 graduate of Northside High School.

On December 11, 1971, she married her best friend and the love of her life, Albert Mihaly III. Anne worked alongside her husband on the family farm and later kept the books for their agricultural supply business and restaurants.

Anne enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved big Sunday dinners and being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and a history buff. She loved traveling to wineries in upstate New York with her husband. She also enjoyed baking and gardening.



She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Annie ( Chuck) Butch, Alice Mihaly, Amy ( Matt) Pickens, Amanda ( Nather) Al-Halalmeh, her brother, William Pilorusso and her grandchildren, Ibrahim, Adam, Nicholas, Jackson, Brigid and Sami. She will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kirila Funeral Home.

