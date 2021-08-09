Andrew W. Rauzan, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew W. “Drew” Rauzan passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at St. Elizabeth hospital in Youngstown.

The son of Andy Rauzan, Jr. and Pamela Rauzan (Tomsick) and big brother to Bryan Rauzan. Drew was born July 23, 1974, at St Elizabeth’s Hospital- he was their first child.

Drew was a resident of Campbell (until 2018) where he attended St Joseph the Provider Elementary School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1992. Drew played varsity football for the Fighting Irish (#50) as an offensive guard under Coach Dick Angle. After Graduation, Drew attended Youngstown State University and continued his football adventures as a tight end and long snapper (#92) and was a member of the 1994 National Championship team.

Between attending YSU which would be the start of his stellar academic career and his accomplishments on the football field, Drew found yet another passion and began coaching football. He started with the revived Northeast Catholic Tarheels and coached his brother Bryan. He moved on to Ursuline High School in 1996 and eventually Howland High School in 1999. Drew coordinated some of the most organized and productive special teams groups the valley had seen. Along with coaching up the art of the down block with offensive lines and the graceful kick-out block with fullbacks and upbacks. Coaching and leading were in his blood.

Those close to Drew knew he always kept his schedule full with learning and higher education. In 1994, while attending YSU, Drew obtained two Bachelor’s Degrees in History and Political Science. He then earned a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice Administration and ultimately wrapped up his academic accomplishments in 2013 with his Juris Doctorate from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. Drew also taught Criminal Justice classes at YSU, Kent State and Penn State, while his academic career expanded.

In 1998, he followed in his father’s footsteps and graduated from the Akron Police Academy and was hired as an Auxiliary Police Officer with the City of Campbell. In 1998, he was sworn in as a full-time Campbell Police Officer, while attending college and coaching. During his time with the Campbell Police Department he held the rank of Patrolman, Sergeant (2004), and in 2013 had the privilege to serve as the Chief of Police in the community he loved. In 2016, he began his successful law practice in Struthers.

2004 was the start of what Drew loved the most about life, his children. Drew and his former spouse Kimberly were blessed with his first child, daughter Madalyn. Later, Drew would welcome his son Rudy, daughter, Eleanor and daughter, Irena with his wife, Emma (Brenoel), whom he married in 2016. To say these kids meant the world to Drew would be an understatement. Drew loved his children unconditionally coaching youth sports, keeping them involved in church, regular trips to the “Y”, family gatherings and most importantly understanding the value of academics like him.

Those who knew Drew, know the world lost an amazing man. A man that would give you advice, drive to your house at a moment’s notice, or sit and talk with you for hours. Drew was always looking for a quick pick-up basketball game with people half his age and who enjoyed life. Drew touched so many lives over the years that the stories will be endless for us all. He loved the community he lived in and served. Police work was a calling for the Rauzan men and Drew took pride in every contact he made just like his father did. His coaching motivated and mentored people across the valley who still talk about it years later. His children will have high expectations as they move through their lives, but rest assured they have been given a path and vision from the person who cared about them the most, Dad.

Drew was preceded in death by his father, Andy Rauzan, Jr; grandparents, Andy Rauzan, Sr. and Eleanor “Alice” Rauzan; grandparents, Rudolph Tomsick, Sr. and Mary Tomsick and uncles, Rudolph Tomsick, Jr. and Daniel Rauzan.

Drew is survived by his wife, Emma (Brenoel); former spouse, Kimberly Fuzer; his four children, Madalyn, Rudy, Eleanor and Irena; mother, Pamela Rauzan (Tomsick); brother, Bryan Rauzan (Jennifer); mother and father-in-law, Phil and Amy Brenoel; sister-in-law, Abby Gajdos (Nick); niece, Victoria and nephews, Andrew and Max.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers. A prayer service will be held on Friday, August 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Holy Apostles Parish, St. Stephen of Hungary Church, 854 Wilson Avenue in Youngstown.

Education was a high priority for Drew. A trust is being set up to support the education and college expenses for his four children. For information on how to donate and support his legacy please email rauzantrust@gmail.com or mail checks to: Clemente Law Offices, Attn: Rauzan Trust, 700 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

CDC safety precautions will be in place for COVID -19. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger after paying their respects to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.