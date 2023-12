STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander J. Sepesy, 96, died on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Heritage Manor in Youngstown.

Alex was born on July 23, 1927.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday January 4, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.