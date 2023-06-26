YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alex E. Doyle, Jr., 42, died on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Buffalo, New York.

Alex was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 15, 1981.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers, followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.

