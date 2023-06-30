YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alex E. Doyle, Jr., 42 died on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Buffalo, New York, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Alex was born on April 15, 1981, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Alex E. Doyle, Sr. and Patricia Pettway.

Alex later came to Youngstown and graduated from Austintown Fitch High School.

After high school, Alex served in the U.S. Marine Corps. for four years.

He worked in construction for many years in and around the Youngstown area.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Afro Dogs MC of Youngstown.

Alex is survived by his mother, Patricia Pettway; his grandmother, Whermelda Pettway; his long-time girlfriend, Amy Giancola and their son, Alex E. Doyle III and Amy’s two children, Shawn Gonzalez, Jr. and Destiny Gonzalez; his son, A’mereion Doyle and his mother, Vanesha Starkey; his brothers and sisters, Brandon (Kelsea) Pettway, Melissa Williams, Donovan (Alandria) Pettway, Aricka Pettway, LeCrecia Pettway, Dontell Pettway, Nija Pettway, Dashamir Pettway, Taylor Pettway, Allyse Eunia Doyle, Carlos (Champelle) Poellnitz, Latricia (Steve) Daniel and Rochelle Washington; his step-mom, Marilyn Ann Doyle and many nieces and nephews.

Alex was preceded in death by his father, Alex E. Doyle, Sr.

Friends will be received on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers and again on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. also at Kirila Funeral Home followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 2, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.