Albert & Sandra Lightner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Lightner, 77, passed away Monday, April 2, 2020, at Park Vista Retirement Center. Albert S. Lightner, 82, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Beeghly Oaks Nursing Center.



Sandy was born in Youngstown, October 20, 1942, the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Pusser) Merz. Al was born in Youngstown, May 31, 1938, the son of the late Steven and Irene (Galmish) Lightner.

Sandy worked as a hairdresser for years. She enjoyed vacationing in the Carolinas and spending time with her family and loved to bake.

Albert served in the U.S. Navy.

He worked for the Youngstown Board of Education.

Al also loved to hunt and fish. He had his own smokehouse and made some of the best jerky and sausage in the area.

Al and Sandra were strong Christians who helped many people over the years. They were both very active members of Victory Christian Center in Coitsville. Al loved to talk with people about the Lord and when he prayed for you or with you, his love of the Lord could always be felt.

They are survived by two sons, Rob (Jackie Franke) Lightner and Will (Minerva) Lightner; Sandy’s sister, Roberta Donatelli; Al’s brother, Denny Lightner; Al’s sister, Geraldine Sopkovich; eight grandchildren, Rob, Jr., David, Joshua, Alexis, Shelia, Adam (Marina), Nakia and Addison and two great-grandchildren, Robert and Lucy.

In addition to their parents, Al was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Lightner.



Visitation for Al and Sandy will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. followed by a joint memorial service starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Victory Christian Center, 3899 McCartney Road, Lowellville, Ohio.



In place of flowers, donations can be made to Victory Christian Center.

The family, funeral home, and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols as mandated by the Governor, please wear a mask or facial covering.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

