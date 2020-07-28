Albert J. Toth, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place later at Christ Our Savior Parish for Al who passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Al was born August 14, 1932, in McRoberts, Kentucky, he was the son of William and Julia Toth.

He moved to Youngstown in 1946 where he graduated from East High School as a member of the Hall of Fame.

Al is a Marine veteran who fought in the Korean War. He is a Purple Heart recipient and a Heartbreak Ridge survivor.

He worked for 41 years at Republic Steel in the security department. He retired in 1994.

He married his wife, Agnes Cifra, on May 7,1955, they were married for 61 years. Agnes passed away in 2016.

He leaves his son, Albert and daughter-in-law, Julie, of Salem; four grandchildren, Jason (Allison) of Colorado, Jennifer (Tim) Byrne of Pittsburgh, Jessica (Ryan) Schuckers of Brookville, Pennsylvania and Joshua of Los Angeles; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Jacob Toth, Ronin Schuckers and Nora and Violet Byrne; a sister-in-law, Betty Ann LaPresta of Youngstown and a brother-in-law, Edward Cifra of Struthers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Julia; his sister, Betty and his brothers, William and Paul.

Per his request, there are no calling hours.

Burial will take place in St. John Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and food, the family requests that a memorial contribution be made to your local Hospice.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

