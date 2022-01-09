AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yolanda Jean Rodino Bowen, 84, of Austintown, passed away at her home Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

She was born June 11, 1937, in Youngstown, the only daughter of Jennie and Ross Rodino.

Yolanda was known for her kind heart and generous, caring nature and for her abiding faith in God, along with her strong will and tenacity that she maintained her entire life. She had wonderful style, kept a beautiful home and loved to make her excellent pizzelles and Italian pasta sauce from scratch for her family.

She was a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Austintown and many years ago, she worked as a waitress in Youngstown.

Yolanda attended East High School in Youngstown.

Her husband, Bernard K. Bowen, whom she married in 1960, died in 1999.

Yolanda is survived by her only son, Ross J. (Brenda) Linert; her two grandsons, Anthony Linert, Ross H. Linert and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors, all of whom she loved dearly. She also is survived by her caregiver, Sylvia Toombs, whom she loved.

Deceased are her granddaughter, Jennifer Linert and her brothers, Donald Rodino, Ross “Junior” Rodino and Robert “Bobby” Rodino.

Friends and family may call 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Boulevard., Austintown.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Standard COVID-19 protocol, including face masks, will be required.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

