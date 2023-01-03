YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma Hripko, 95, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Saturday evening, December 31, 2022, at Assumption Village following a brief illness.

Wilma was born November 12, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Susan Struhala Voitus and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1946 graduate of South High School and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

In her younger days, Wilma worked for Ohio Bell and Almart Department Store.

Mrs. Hripko was a member of St. Christine Church and its Altar and Rosary Society.

She enjoyed gardening, crafting, visiting flea markets, going to the casino and playing bingo. Most of all, Wilma enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Wilma leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Larry (Sandi) Hripko of Buckeye, Arizona; her daughter, Jeri Hripko of Louisville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Gretchen (Seth) Winner and Matthew Spencer; a great-granddaughter, Sydney Winner; two brothers, Thomas Voitus of Boardman and Edward Voitus of North Carolina; a sister, Barbara Voitus of Youngstown and many extended family members.

Wilma will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 69 years, Paul J. Hripko, whom she married May 13, 1950, passed away January 15, 2019.

An infant daughter, Susan Ellen Hripko; two brothers, Frank Voitus and John Voitus and two sisters, Agnes Scott and Kathryn Gillen, also preceded Wilma in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m.

Committal services will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Wilma will be laid to rest with her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.