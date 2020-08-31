Wilma A. Kutlick, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma A. Kutlick, 84, of the city’s West Side, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 30, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a brief illness.

Wilma was born March 28, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Harry and Mary Hanak Voina, and lived her entire life in this area.

She was a graduate of East High School and of the Secretarial School at Youngstown University.

Wilma worked in the clerical offices at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 15 years, and then at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown for over 20 years, where she was the caretaker of the church. She was a believer in hard work and diligently maintained the church, keeping it receptive for all occasions.

Mrs. Kutlick was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church, the church she loved so well, where she sang in the choir. She was a member and past-president of the Ladies’ Guild, a member and past-president of the Senior Citizens group, and a member of the Rosary Society. Wilma was also in charge of the parish bereavement luncheons.

She will always be remembered for her warm heart and kind smile that touched everyone she knew and met.

Wilma leaves her children, in whom she instilled confidence and always supported in their achievements, Dr. Cory Kutlick and his wife, Jamie Kutlick, of Youngstown and Amy Kutlick, with whom she shared her home and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Wilma’s husband, Peter P. Kutlick, whom she married April 4, 1969, passed away Jan. 23, 1998. Two sisters, Joan Murphy and Marian Jackson, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 613 N. Lakeview Ave., Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting in the church, including the wearing of masks or face coverings. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Wilma and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Wilma will be laid to rest next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

