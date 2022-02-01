STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willis M. Warren, Jr., went to be with the Lord, early Thursday morning, January 20, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Willis, who was affectionately known as Will, was born November 22, 1955, a son of the late Willis M. Warren, Sr. and Shirley E. Dixon Warren and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1976 graduate of Boardman High School.

After graduation, Will worked in different manufacturing positions throughout the area. He also worked as a horseman and farmhand for Logan Farms. Before retiring, he was self-employed as a laborer and handy man.

Throughout his life, Will lived in both Mahoning and Columbiana Counties and had very fond memories from his childhood growing up and staying with family in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

He was passionate about his Christian faith and would dedicate himself to devotionals, studying God’s word and praying for his loved ones each day. He enjoyed sharing the Gospel with all those around him. His family knows he was welcomed with open arms by his father and the first question he had for God was, “Is there a beautiful lake to fish in, my God? As I am ready to rest, Lord, with a fishing pole in hand.”

Willis was a dedicated family man and his family meant the world to him. He enjoyed visiting his loved ones as much as he could and enjoyed phone calls with his family members and would chat and catch up for hours. He would always say “I might not have much but I have love to give.” He loved to make others laugh with jokes, pranks, or funny life stories and share his love of the Lord. Few hobbies were always on his mind: when was the next fishing trip (always a whale of a fish tale was next), what he could make with his own two hands, whether it was family meals, baking (those mystery dump it all in the bowl cookies), woodworking, or playing on his guitar for all to hear. Those who loved him knew those moments, meals and cookies were the best and they will be sorely missed.

Will leaves to cherish his memory, the love of his life, Janice Wyer Warren, whom he married, June 28, 1997. They joined their two families to become one and loved one another for over 25 years. He also leaves his son, Michael Warren Sr.; his four daughters, Corey (Forestt) Pauley, Laura (Ben) Hilbon, Sara (Frank) Warren and Kesia (Tony) Hilbon; eight grandchildren, Kyla, Blake, Connor, Michael, Jr., Carissa, Logan, Presley and Tyson; his mother, Shirley Warren; four siblings, Joyce Durick, David (Sharon) Warren, Shirley (David) DiCiccio and John Warren and many nephews, cousins and extended family members who loved him dearly.

The Warren family would like to extend an invitation to all to listen to Will’s favorite song and reflect on his life in his passing.

Amazing Grace

Amazing Grace

How sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me

I was once lost, but now I’m found

Was blind, but now I see

‘Twas Grace that taught my heart to fear

And Grace my fears relieved

How precious did that Grace appear

The hour I first believe.

At this time, no calling hours or services are scheduled. A celebration of Will’s life will be held in the spring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Will’s family suggests donations be made to Will and Janice’s GoFundMe account, https://gofund.me/9166fba2, to help with medical bills and expenses.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.