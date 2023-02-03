YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Wray Conn, 72, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home.

William was born May 15, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Julia St. John Conn and lived in the area most of his life.

He was a 1968 graduate of East High School and worked at CSX Railroad for 42 years and retired as Foreman and Conductor in 2010.

William proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was a decorated veteran with three purple hearts.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3298 in Austintown since 1974. William enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his grandchildren.

William leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Staci (Conn) Brown of Surprise, Arizona; his son, Randall Conn of Peoria, Arizona; four grandchildren, Nathan Brown, serving in the United States Marine Corps, Aiden Conn of Peoria, Dylan Rhodes and Jocelyn Rhodes of Hubbard; a niece, Amy Rhodes of Youngstown, and many extended family members and friends;

William will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife of 41 years, Patricia Genevish Conn, whom he married, January 2, 1971, passed away July 18, 2012.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 6:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where William will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Patricia.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 5, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.