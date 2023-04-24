YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleytributes) – William W. Steele, 75, passed away Thursday April 20, 2023, at his home.

William was born September 18, 1947, in Niles, a son of the late Wayne and Harriet Steele, and was a lifelong area resident.

Bill worked at General Motors Lordstown and retired after 30 years.

He was a member and president of the AMA Club.

Bill enjoyed taking trips to the Pocono Mountains and Geneva on the Lake.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Dona Reeve Steele whom he married in July of 1991; a son, William W. Steele, Jr., of Youngstown; a step-son, Ryan (Anita) Williams of Seattle, Washington; a brother, John Christ; five grandchildren, Tyler Steele, Dylan Williams, Tanner, Dona and Zander Williams and many extended family members.

Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Two brothers, Wayne and Chuck Christ and a step-son, Brandon William preceded Bill in death.

Per Bill’s request, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

