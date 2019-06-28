William T. Yarb Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –

William T. “Bill” Yarb, 87, retired City of Youngstown Fire Captain, passed away Thursday morning, June 27, 2019, at Hospice House.

William was born April 12, 1932, in the Brownlee Woods neighborhood of Youngstown, to John and Catherine Skokan Yarb, and lived in the neighborhood all of his life.

Bill’s youth included participation in The Boy Scouts and rounds of golf at the Brownlee Woods’ neighborhood course, Poland Country Club. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1950.

Bill loved playing sports. He was a basketball player at Woodrow Wilson and for The Croatian Fraternal Union of America. Bill was also an avid and talented golfer throughout his life, and played on the Woodrow Wilson golf team. He was later inducted into the school’s All Sports Hall of Fame for outstanding golf play. In his adult years, he is credited with shooting a 64 at Doughton G.C., at the time a course record.

In 1952, Bill was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving for two years during the Korean War. While at basic training at Camp Breckinridge in Kentucky, he was recruited onto the Army’s golf team, where he collected trophies for being the best golfer in his camp. He later stationed at Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah, where he was on the Army’s golf and basketball teams, and he played in tournaments all over the west coast.

Bill spent his career as a City of Youngstown firefighter, beginning with his appointment to Cadet Firefighter in 1956. He was assigned to a number of fire stations in the city, and some of his fondest memories are of the dinners cooked with his fellow firefighters at the No. 8 Market Street Station. Bill worked his way up the ranks to Fire Captain, retiring from that position in 1987.

Bill met the love of his life, Margaret Jane Roberts in 1954, and throughout their courtship he never missed a day talking to her. The couple married on March 2, 1957, and lived in his childhood neighborhood in a house that he built.

An active man, Bill started his own construction business in 1957, remodeling and building homes in the area. He also enjoyed family vacations and visited many states. It was commonplace for him to drive his wife and girls to Florida for relaxation and family visits. He enjoyed many years spent at his second home in Lake Milton, which he salvaged from a fire in 1984. Bill was also actively involved with YDAGA Golf League.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Margaret Yarb; his three daughters, Kathleen (Lou) Lyras of Poland, Denise Beil of Boardman and Susan (Todd) Petersen of Chardon and 11 grandchildren, Hayley and Mia Meronen, Kirsten and Colin Rody, Kaitlin, Evan and Ryan Beil and Christian, Quinn, Kate and Tess Petersen.

Bill was preceded in death by his eldest daughter, Nancy Meronen; his sisters, Ruth Bubash, Marguerite Culp, Gertrude Patrick and Ethel DiLallo and his brother, Edward Yarb.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 1, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at the funeral home, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Committal services will follow the funeral home service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 1 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

