William S. “Billy” George, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William S. “Billy” George, 64, passed away peacefully Friday, October 9, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

Billy was born October 1, 1956, in Youngstown, the son of the late William L. George and Frances G. George, and lived his life in the Youngstown and Ontario, California areas.

He was a graduate of Canfield High School and Youngstown State University.

Billy worked for Kaiser Hospital in California and was President of his local union. Billy later worked as a Manager/Director of H&R Block.

He was a member of St. Maron Church in Youngstown.

Mr. George was an avid concert goer and loved vacationing to New Orleans and Las Vegas. Billy was a food junkie! He loved dining out and was a “connoisseur of lunch.” He loved sports and was a big fan of the Steelers and The Ohio State Buckeyes, as well as college and pro basketball.

He leaves his wife, Carolyn George , whom he married in 2007; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Sharp of California; twin sisters, Denise George of Akron and Debbie Johnson of Santa Cruz, Calif.; a brother, Tommy George of Canfield; and nieces and nephews, Sean Burr, Ashley Kaye, and Alex George.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Maron Church on S. Meridian Rd. in Youngstown, where a funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, and a memorial luncheon will take place at the Maronite Center at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Billy’s family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Maronite Center, 1555 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, 44511.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

