William Roy “Bill” Herbert, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Roy Herbert, 79, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, December 16, 2019, at Country Club Rehabilitation Complex of Newton Falls, formerly Laurie Ann Nursing Home.

William was born December 25, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Helene Kizar Herbert and lived his life in this area.

He served in the U.S. Army in Korea and was an M.P. while in the service.

He later worked as a supervisor at Copperweld for 20 years, retiring in 1999.

Mr. Herbert was of the Presbyterian faith. He was also a Free and Accepted Mason and a ham radio and CB radio operator.

He leaves his wife of 58 years, Judith Ann Mang Herbert, whom he married April 8, 1961; two sons, William J. Herbert of Warren and Robert John (Michelle) Herbert of Newton Falls and two grandchildren, Brandon and Alicia.

Besides his parents; a grandson, Robert John Herbert Jr., is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 20, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Committal services with military honors will follow the funeral home services and will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Bill’s family thanks all the caregivers at Laurie Ann Nursing Home for the kindness shown and care given during his stay.

