William Ray Lipscomb, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Ray Lipscomb, 33, passed away tragically Saturday night, July 4, 2020, in an ATV accident near his home.

William was born Oct. 20, 1986, in Youngstown, a son of John and Joyce Swauger Lipscomb, and was a lifelong area resident.

He worked for Patrone Brothers Landscaping in Girard for 17 years.

Bill greatly enjoyed being outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, riding 4-wheelers and enjoyed being by the Mahoning River in Girard. Most of all, Billy enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, John Lipscomb of Pennsylvania and Joyce Lipscomb of Warren; four sons, William Lipscomb Jr., Jack Lipscomb, John Lipscomb and Wyatt Lipscomb, all at home; his fiancee, Crystal Gibson, with whom he made his home; a brother, Christopher Lipscomb (Jessica Watters) of Warren; a sister, Kayla Lipscomb of Warren; grandmothers, Jeannette Hafely of Florida and Nancy Groves of Liberty Township; an aunt, Sandy (Francis) Vince of Girard; a cousin who was like a sister to him, Mary (Tom) Wright of Girard; many extended family members and many friends.

Bill’s grandfather, Jack Hafely, preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard.

Following the calling hours, a Celebration of Life service will take place at 31 Front Street in Girard (under the bridge).

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family and attending services. To those who cannot attend services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Bill and his family in your prayers.

To send flowers to William’s family, please visit our floral store.