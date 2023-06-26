YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. “Bill” Grove, 79, of the city’s west side, passed away Saturday morning, June 24, 2023, at Canfield Place.

William was born October 7, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Thelma Grove and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1962 graduate of The Rayen School,

Bill worked at the Home Savings and Loan Company in downtown Youngstown as a mail clerk for over 20 years before he retired.

Bill was very proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. He also enjoyed gardening, playing the lottery and going to lunch weekly with his fellow retirees.

He leaves to cherish his memory, many close friends throughout the area.

His mother, Thelma Grove, preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown where Bill will be laid to rest beside his mother.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a monetary donation to the staff of Canfield Place as a “thank you” for their kindness and compassionate care given to Bill over the last several years.

Bill’s family would like to thank his extended Home Savings and Loan family as well as the entire staff of Canfield Place and Akeso Home Hospice for helping to make Bill’s last few years enjoyable.

