William M. Cook, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William M. “Bill” Cook, 71, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

William was born September 18, 1948, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Thomas G. and Lena Sandy Cook and he came to this area with his family as a child.

He was a 1967 graduate of Chaney High School and worked for 25 years for Hynes Industries, retiring January 1, 2011.

Mr. Cook enjoyed watching football and baseball and he especially enjoyed the time he spent with his grandkids.

Bill was a former member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.

His wife of almost 50 years, Iola R. “Ollie” Swogger Cook, whom he married July 29, 1967, passed away June 25, 2017.

He leaves his son, Chris (Tammy) Cook of Boardman; two grandchildren, Corey and Christa Cook; three brothers, Jace (Cheryl) Cook of Austintown, John (Larraine) Cook of Youngstown and Terry Cook of West Farmington; a sister, Brenda Bier of Cadiz and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, a brother, Robert Cook, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown. If attending, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols. To those who cannot attend the visitation, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Bill and his family in your prayers.

Private services will be held on Saturday and committal services will follow at Brunstetter Cemetery in Austintown, where Bill will be laid to rest next to his wife.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 30, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

