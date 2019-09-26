William J. Wyant, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. “Bill” Wyant, Sr., 72, of the city’s west side, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 24, 2019, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Bill was born April 5, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of the late Gus D. and Jean Clair Cronk Wyant and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended The Rayen School and became an electrician.

He worked in the sign business for ten years and later was a journeyman electrician with Union Local No. 64, retiring in 2004. Bill was a 50-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

A fan of warm weather, Bill enjoyed spending his winters in Palmetto, Florida.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Theresa L. Wyant of Youngstown; two sons, Edwin L. Wyant of Niles and Richard A. (Melissa) Wyant of Youngstown; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard Wyant of Youngstown, Thomas (Elizabeth) Wyant of Austintown and Douglas (Valerie) Wyant of Youngstown; four sisters, Shirley Barnes of Las Vegas, Peg Sopkovich of Youngstown, Mary (Gene) Fish of Youngstown and JoAnn (Ray) Vaughn of Canfield and many nieces and nephews.

Bill’s wife of 43 years, Patricia Ann Mosser Wyant, whom he married January 27, 1965, passed away February 9, 2008. Besides his wife, a son, William J. Wyant, Jr.; three brothers, Robert, infant John Edward and toddler, John Michael Wyant and a sister, Betty Starkey, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Committal will be at a later date and will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.