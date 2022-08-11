AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Hudak, Sr., 87, formerly of Bears Den Court, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

William was born August 13, 1934, in Campbell, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Jacisin Hudak and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1952 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He joined the Navy Reserves in 1951. After graduation, Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1955 – 1959 and was a crew chief on B47 Bombers.

After leaving the Airforce, Bill worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Corp., as a roll turner for 34 years. After the mill shut down, Bill went to work for the Youngstown Board of Education where he was a school bus driver for 19 years.

Bill married the love of his life, Donna Jean Berry, on February 7, 1959. Bill and Donna were married for 44 years until she passed on May 8, 2003. Together, they enjoyed working side by side in their garden and canning fruits and vegetables. Bill and Donna also enjoyed rides in the country, traveling the United States, being active in their home parish St. Dominic Church and Saturday night pizza parties with their children and grandchildren.

Bill loved to work in his vegetable and flower gardens. His yard showed off his green thumb and was the envy of many neighbors. He loved to be outside and enjoyed watching the birds at his feeders.

Bill was also very proud of his Slovak heritage and he could often be heard singing or playing along to Polka music. Every Sunday morning Bill and his family would listen to the Polka hour on the radio. He also enjoyed watching old movies and television shows, especially Gunsmoke. Every Friday night at 10:00 Bill could be found watching Blue Bloods.

He was a diehard fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns and his family hoped either team would win a championship just once for Bill.

In his younger years, Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4224 in Struthers and achieved the rank of Fourth Degree. He was also involved with the Cursillo Movement, Engaged Discovery and ACME. Bill also volunteered his time as a driver for the American Cancer Society and at St. Paul Church in New Middletown pinching pirohy.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory, his son, William (Amy) Hudak, Jr., with whom he made his home in Austintown; his daughter, Barbara (Tony) Buzzacco of St. Louis, Missouri; 10 grandchildren, Mickey Costello, Willie (Christine) Costello, Nicole (Brad) Root, Brandon (Jessica) Hudak, Ursula (David) Newcomb, Olivia Buzzacco, Tyler (Dominique) Hudak, Anthony Buzzacco, Jr., Angela (Francois) Fowler and Dustin Hudak; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ann Berroteran of Columbus and Jean Stephenson of Austintown; a brother, Joe (Jean) Hudak of Powell and his wife, Mary Lou Mikula Hudak and her family of Youngstown.

Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A daughter, Bonnie Hudak Costello Taylor; a son, Barry Hudak; a son-in-law, Dave Taylor; a daughter-in-law, Christine Hudak and three sisters, Wilma Musser, Delores Seitz and Dorothy Del Greco; preceded Bill in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Brendan Church 2800 Oakwood Ave., Youngstown.

Entombment will take place at St. John Cemetery in Lowellville where Bill will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Donna.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.