NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Fedorisin, 62, passed away peacefully, early Friday morning, January 7, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

William was born May 25, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of John and Agnes Nestich Fedorisin and was a life long area resident.

He was a 1977 graduate of Chaney High School and graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Respiratory Therapy.

Bill managed the respiratory care unit at Caprice Health Care Center in North Lima for more than 20 years up until his brief illness. In his younger days, he owned and operated Billy’s Bar on South Meridian Road.

Mr. Fedorisin was of the Catholic faith.

Billy will always be remembered as a fun loving guy who was the “life of the party”. He was a baseball and football enthusiast who whole heartedly supported the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He leaves his daughter, Jamie (Ryan) Johnson of Norfolk, Virginia; his two sons, William J. Fedorisin, Jr. and Matthew A. Fedorsin, both of Austintown; his partner, Lorraine Hockenberry, with whom he shared his home and two brothers, Jerry (Elaine) Fedorisin and Steve Fedorisin.

His father, John; his mother, Agnes Fedorisin Siragusa and a brother, John Fedorisin, are deceased.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to bethematch.org or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.