YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Czifra, 58, passed away Friday evening, April 8, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.

William was born November 28, 1963, in Youngstown, a son of the late Louis and Lisa Takacs Czifra, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1982 graduate of Chaney High School and attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

Bill worked as a graphic artist and designer with Ira Thomas Associates, as an art director with both Continental Communications and Smiley Hanchulak Inc. of Akron, and also worked as an auto detailer with Final Faze Auto Detailing.

Mr. Czifra was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Bill enjoyed the outdoors and camping in the Smoky Mountains. He was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed watching football. He enjoyed grilling steaks and truly enjoyed his annual “Bacon Fries” with family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 32 years, Evelyn Kovach Czifra, whom he married August 26, 1989; a daughter, Stacia Czifra (fiancé Joshua Kogut)of Aurora; three brothers, Louis Czifra of Youngstown, David (Julie) Czifra of Butler, Pennsylvania and Mark (Cathy) Czifra of Fairfax, Virginia; a sister, MaryBeth Czifra of Austintown; a brother in-law, Vince Kovach of Boardman and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

William will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

There are no calling hours or services scheduled at this time. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Bill’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, 44515, for a Mass to be said in Bill’s honor.

Arrangement were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 18, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.