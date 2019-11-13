William J. Caventer, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Caventer, Jr., 76, passed away Sunday morning, November 10, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

William was born October 1, 1943, in Youngstown and was a cherished son of the late Margaret E Bodnovich Caventer and William J. Caventer, Sr.

He was raised in Youngstown and lived in town for the past 35 years. He also lived for various times in Phoenix, Boardman, East Palestine, Oxfordshire in the United Kingdom; as well as, several other places.

William graduated from St. Dominic Catholic Elementary School and from Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown, class of 1961.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to1965 and was stationed at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

After returning to the States, he earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Indiana.

William had a diverse and accomplished professional career, which included work for Blue Cross, U.S. Gypsum and Ohio Wine Imports.

He was a committed volunteer to youth organizations, most notably Boy Scout Troop No. 24 as Scoutmaster and as a coach for the Cardinal Mooney Debate Team and the school’s Boy’s Soccer team. William also served on the College of Wooster Family Leadership Council and dedicated countless hours to many youth programs at St. Dominic School, West Elementary School, and Chaney High School.

William adored his children and dedicated the last three decades to them. His house was often filled with friends of his children, who he cared deeply for and sought only to propel them on to academic and personal success. He will be remembered as a dedicated, loving, scholarly, moral and aspirational man and he will be dearly missed.

Mr. Caventer was a loving and dedicated father and leaves his children, Christopher Caventer (fiancée, Christina Robinson), Michaela (Corey) Vervain, Glenn Caventer and Jennifer (Romie) El-Makdah. He also leaves a sister, Jeannette (Gary) Stoiber; a granddaughter, Leilah EI-Makdah and nephews, Anthony Fossaceca, Phillip Fossaceca and Andrew Stoiber. He was also a great-uncle to Max and Sage Fossaceca, whom he also leaves.

Besides his parents, a sister, Lorraine M. Fossaceca, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, November 15 at the funeral home and will continue at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.

Private committal will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

To send flowers to William’s family, please visit our floral section.



A television tribute will air Thursday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.