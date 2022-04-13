MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. VanDyke, 76, passed away peacefully, early Wednesday morning, April 6, 2022, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

William was born July 17, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Anna Parker VanDyke and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. VanDyke proudly served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965.

He worked for 25 years at Tee Nee Trailer Company and retired in 1988.

Bill was a member of Galilee Apostolic Church in Austintown and he and his wife were foster parents to many area children.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Dorothy D. Ervin VanDyke, whom he married February 8, 1965; a son, William J. (Teresa) VanDyke of McDonald; three grandchildren, Ashley (Nick) Kellar, Krystle (Frank) Natoli and William J. VanDyke III; five great-grandchildren, Audra, Victor, Talia, Pixie, Anika and one “on the way”; a Godson, David Storey (friend, Sabrina) whom he raised as his own; four sisters, Delores Mastro of Boardman, Florence Takacs of Austintown, Ruthie (Larry) Baltes of Austintown and Eleanor Martin of Boardman and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

William will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A grandson, William J. VanDyke II; four brothers, Elmer, George, LeRoy and Lawrence VanDyke and two sisters, Wilma Vaught and Helen Vandyke, preceded Bill in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Galilee Apostolic Church, 3939 Potomac Avenue, Austintown, where a memorial service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

To send flowers to William’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.