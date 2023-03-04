POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Clark, 93, formerly of Walden Court in Youngstown, passed away peacefully, Tuesday afternoon, February 28, 2023, at his home, following a long courageous battle with COPD.

William was born April 25, 1929, in Summerhill, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William Clark and Agnes Brummert Clark, and came to the Youngstown area, specifically the east side, as a child.

Bill proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War.

He enjoyed gardening, doing yard work and walking in Mill Creek Park. Bill also enjoyed watching football and was an avid fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He attended many Notre Dame football games over the years. He was also very proud of his Irish heritage and always celebrated on St. Patrick’s Day.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 67 years, Greta Skringer Clark, whom he married November 10, 1955; two sons, William T. Clark (Ileana) of Phoenix, Arizona and Robert M. (Christie) Clark of Boardman; a granddaughter, Rachel Gillern; a brother, Thomas (Luiclle) Clark of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Four sisters, Trudy Bodnovich, Kay Hahn, Betty Lally and infant Mary Lou Clark and two brothers, Ted and Kenny Clark preceded Bill in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place immediately after.

