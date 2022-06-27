BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Snyder, 59, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Guardian Healthcare Center in Youngstown following an extended illness.

William, who was affectionately known as “Billy”, was born October 13, 1962, in Youngstown, the son of the late Robert and Frances Jesik Snyder and was a lifelong area resident.

Billy was a 1980 graduate of Boardman High School.

He was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church.

Billy greatly enjoyed listening to music and visiting rock concerts but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, four sisters, Agatha McCormick of Fort Myers, Florida, Francie (George) Cvetkovich of Bellingham, Washington, Patricia Bartok of East Lake, Ohio and Roberta (Bill) Chalky of Boardman.

Besides his parents, a brother, George Vljakovic, also preceded Billy in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Billy’s family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the staff at Park Center and Guardian Healthcare for the kindness shown and care given to Billy throughout his illness.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.